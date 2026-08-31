EQS-News: BOS GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

BOS Group issues Q2 2026 results



31.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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BOS Group issues Q2 2026 results Gross Revenue of EUR 181.5m, reflecting lower customer call-offs, adverse foreign exchange effects and earlier-than-anticipated end-of-production (EOP) of certain customer programs (down 8.1% year-on-year)

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.2%, demonstrating resilient profitability despite lower volumes and a challenging market environment Ostfildern (Germany), 31 August 2026 - BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS", "the Group"), a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors, publishes today its figures for the second quarter and the first six months of 2026. Against the backdrop of a challenging automotive market environment, the Group generated Gross Revenue of EUR 181.5m in the second quarter of 2026, compared to EUR 197.6m in the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily driven by lower customer call-offs, reduced production volumes across key customer programs, adverse foreign exchange developments and earlier-than-anticipated end-of-production (EOP) of selected customer programs. In addition, the continued run-out of roof-related business activities contributed to the year-on-year reduction in revenue. Despite these headwinds, BOS maintained a solid profitability profile supported by disciplined cost management and operational efficiency measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 13.0m in Q2 2026 compared to EUR 13.8m in Q2 2025, corresponding to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.2% (Q2 2025: 7.0%). Reported EBITDA improved to EUR 12.0m compared to EUR 8.1m in the prior-year period, benefiting from substantially lower restructuring and transformation-related expenses. For the first six months of 2026, BOS generated Gross Revenue of EUR 351.6m (6M 2025: EUR 404.3m) and Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 24.1m (6M 2025: EUR 33.3m). Operating Cash Flow amounted to EUR 1.5m despite increased working capital requirements resulting from delayed customer payments. The Group continued to maintain substantial headroom under its financing covenants, with a Net Leverage ratio of 2.8x, comfortably below the covenant threshold of 3.75x. The full Q2 2026 report is available online at: https://www.bos.de/en/investors/financial-publications/ About BOS Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain. Along its more than 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards. With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets. The Group employs approximately 5,400 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bos.de . IR Contact Philipp Sander

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Ernst-Heinkel-Strasse 2

73760 Ostfildern

GERMANY

E-Mail: ir@bos.de



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