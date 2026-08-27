EQS-Ad-hoc: BOS GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

BOS GmbH & Co. KG to Publish Q2 2026 Interim Results on 31 August 2026 and Revises FY 2026 Guidance



27-Aug-2026 / 14:29 CET/CEST

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BOS GmbH & Co. KG to Publish Q2 2026 Interim Results on 31 August 2026 and Revises FY 2026 Guidance Ostfildern (Germany), 27 August 2026 BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS" or "Company") today confirms that its Q2 2026 Interim Report presenting IFRS financial figures for the first time will be published on 31 August 2026 and invites investors to join its quarterly investor presentation. Interested investors may register here: Link Furthermore, based on its business performance in the first half 2026 and the updated outlook for the remainder of the financial year, the Company no longer expects to achieve its previously communicated full-year 2026 guidance. The adjustment reflects continued challenging market conditions throughout 2026, characterised by cautious OEM production planning and market-driven adjustments in customer call-off patterns, resulting in lower-than-anticipated revenue development. BOS now expects Gross Revenue for the financial year 2026 to be in a range of EUR 685 million to EUR 710 million, compared with the previously communicated range of EUR 710 million to EUR 735 million. The revised guidance for the Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to range between 4.5% to 5.5% of Gross Revenue (previously 6% to 7% of Gross Revenue). BOS remains focused on strict cost discipline, operational efficiency, liquidity preservation and the implementation of measures designed to strengthen the Company's performance and long-term competitiveness. These priorities are intended to support the Company in navigating the current market environment and creating a basis for sustainable future development. About BOS Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain. Along its more than 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards. With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets. The Group employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bos.de . IR Contact Philipp Sander

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Ernst-Heinkel-Strasse 2

73760 Ostfildern

GERMANY

E-Mail: ir@bos.de



End of Inside Information



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