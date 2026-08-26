EQS-Ad-hoc: BOS GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

BOS GmbH & Co. KG Strengthens Management Team



26-Aug-2026 / 11:44 CET/CEST

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BOS GmbH & Co. KG Strengthens Management Team

Ostfildern (Germany), 26 August 2026

BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS" or "Company") announces the appointment of Stephan Itter as additional managing director with effect from 1 September 2026. In this role, Stephan Itter will lead and strengthen the Company's management team.

The appointment reflects BOS's commitment to focus on effective operational and strategic measures and to reinforce the Company's financial performance and competitive position in a rapidly changing environment.

Stephan Itter brings experience in business transformation, operational improvement and organizational realignment in the global automotive industry. Together with the existing management team, Stephan Itter will head the Company's initiatives to install efficient and effective business process and address current challenges to support the company's long-term development.

The shareholders believe that the expanded leadership structure will provide additional expertise and execution capabilities to position BOS for sustainable future success.

About BOS

Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain.

Along its more than 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards.

With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets.

The Group employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.bos.de .

IR Contact

Philipp Sander

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Ernst-Heinkel-Strasse 2

73760 Ostfildern

GERMANY

E-Mail: ir@bos.de