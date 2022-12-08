Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
08.12.2022
TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2022

BORAS, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 14,429 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 28 % in local currencies.

Month

Nov-22

Nov-21

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

547

474

15 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

566

276

105 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

1,251

893

40 %

Cumulative for the year

Jan-Nov 22

Jan-Nov 21

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

5,504

4,359

26 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

4,773

2,194

118 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

8,366

5,988

40 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for November 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and
Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on December 8, 2022 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3678681/1719832.pdf

Press release PDF

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tf-bank-monthly-statistics-november-2022-301698004.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
