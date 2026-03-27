Kalmar Corporation: Save the date: Kalmar's Capital Markets Day on 2 November 2026 and Site Visit on 3 November 2026

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 MARCH 2026 AT 09:00 AM (EST)



Save the date: Kalmar's Capital Markets Day on 2 November 2026 and Site Visit on 3 November 2026

Kalmar Corporation will arrange a Capital Markets Day 2026 for investors and analysts in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday, 2 November 2026. This event offers an excellent opportunity to engage with the President and CEO, Sami Niiranen, and the Kalmar leadership team, and to have a dialogue on Kalmar's strategy, businesses, performance and sustainable growth opportunities. There will be a live webcast of the presentations, including an online Q&A session where you can ask questions. The event will be held in English.

Recordings of the presentations will be published on the Kalmar website after the event.

Preliminary timetable of the Capital Markets Day (local time):

12.30-13:00 Registration

13:00-15:00 Presentations and webcast

15:00-16:00 Coffee and discussion

18:00-20:00 Dinner with the management

In addition to the Capital Markets Day in Copenhagen there will be a site visit to Kalmar's world leading Innovation Center in Ljungby, Sweden (Movägen 1, 341 32 Ljungby) on 3 November. The visit will be hosted by Kalmar's Divisional Presidents and IR team and includes presentations, a site tour and product demonstrations, where the participants will have an opportunity to test Kalmar equipment.

Preliminary programme and timetable for Kalmar site visit, Tuesday 3 November (local time):

08:30-11:00 Bus transportation from Copenhagen to Ljungby

11:30-12:30 Presentations and lunch

12:45-15:30 Site tour and demo sessions

15:30-18:30 Bus transportation from Ljungby to Copenhagen Airport

A formal invitation with a detailed agenda and registration information will be published closer to the event.



For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697



About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.www.kalmarglobal.com