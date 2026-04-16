Alligo AB: Alligo strengthens its position in welding - acquires Svets & Robotteknik i Småland AB and Svetsexperten i Kalmar AB

Alligo has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Svets & Robotteknik i Småland AB and Svetsexperten i Kalmar AB from Weland Automation AB. Through the acquisitions, Alligo consolidates its Nordic position in welding, with eight companies that together generate approximately SEK 450 million in annual revenue.

The two companies are well-established welding specialists with operations in Växjö, Vetlanda and Kalmar. Together, they generate annual revenue of approximately SEK 56 million and employ 15 people. The companies complement Alligo's existing offering through specialist expertise in both traditional welding services and robotic welding solutions.

We see Alligo as a long-term owner that can provide Svets & Robotteknik and Svetsexperten with the right conditions to continue to develop. By becoming part of a larger group, the companies gain access to increased purchasing power and a broader network, while the local presence and specialist expertise in welding, robotics and automation can be retained and further developed, says Bengt Svangård, CEO of Svets & Robotteknik i Småland AB and Svetsexperten i Kalmar AB.

The acquisitions mean that Alligo's group of non-integrated welding specialists establishes a presence in Småland. Alligo sees good opportunities for synergies, primarily through improved purchasing terms and coordination within the group, while the companies will continue to be operated separately to retain their specialist expertise.

With the acquisitions of Svets & Robotteknik and Svetsexperten, we strengthen our presence in welding in a geographic area where we have previously lacked our own specialists and where there is an attractive welding market. It is particularly valuable that we are also adding new expertise in robotics and automation, an area with significant potential. The acquisitions also complement Swedol's continued expansion in the region, where we recently opened a new full-range store in Vimmerby. Overall, this strengthens our offering to industrial and business customers in Småland, says Clein Ullenvik, President and CEO of Alligo.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in May 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Clein Ullenvik, CEO & President

Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO & Deputy CEO

Phone +46 8 712 00 00

ir@alligo.com

About Alligo

Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics. Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a turnover of around SEK 9.5 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com