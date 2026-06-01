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WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 09:30
44,100 Euro
-0,32 % -0,140
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,50043,54014:31
43,52043,62013:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 14:10 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 22

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 JUN 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)
Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 22
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade dateSharesAverage price/ shareTotal cost
25.5.202610 00042,0144420 144,00
26.5.202610 00042,0710420 710,00
27.5.20267 06543,4787307 177,02
28.5.20267 93542,5585337 701,70
29.5.20264 00043,4898173 959,20
Total amount week 2239 00042,55621 659 691,91
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 347 610 shares
including the shares repurchased on 29.5.2026
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the
world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and
services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling
equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and
heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120
countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled
approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment

  • KALMAR 25.5-29.5.2026 Trades

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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