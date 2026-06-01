|KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 JUN 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)
|Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 22
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|Total cost
|25.5.2026
|10 000
|42,0144
|420 144,00
|26.5.2026
|10 000
|42,0710
|420 710,00
|27.5.2026
|7 065
|43,4787
|307 177,02
|28.5.2026
|7 935
|42,5585
|337 701,70
|29.5.2026
|4 000
|43,4898
|173 959,20
|Total amount week 22
|39 000
|42,5562
|1 659 691,91
|Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 347 610 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 29.5.2026
|On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
|For further information, please contact:
|Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
|Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
|About Kalmar
|Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the
|world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and
|services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling
|equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and
|heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120
|countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled
|approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com
Attachment
- KALMAR 25.5-29.5.2026 Trades
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)