|KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 25 MAY 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)
|Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 21
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|Total cost
|5/18/2026
|17,000
|39.7489
|675,731.30
|5/19/2026
|17,000
|39.8789
|677,941.30
|5/20/2026
|14,000
|40.2067
|562,893.80
|5/21/2026
|12,000
|40.1687
|482,024.40
|5/22/2026
|10,000
|40.3982
|403,982.00
|Total amount week 20
|70,000
|40.0368
|2,802,572.80
|Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 308 610 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 22.5.2026
|On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
|For further information, please contact:
|Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
|Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
|About Kalmar
|Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the
|world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and
|services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling
|equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and
|heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120
|countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled
|approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com
Attachment
- KALMAR 18.5-22.5.2026 Trades
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