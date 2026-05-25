KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 25 MAY 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 21

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date Shares Average price/ share Total cost

5/18/2026 17,000 39.7489 675,731.30

5/19/2026 17,000 39.8789 677,941.30

5/20/2026 14,000 40.2067 562,893.80

5/21/2026 12,000 40.1687 482,024.40

5/22/2026 10,000 40.3982 403,982.00

Total amount week 20 70,000 40.0368 2,802,572.80

Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 308 610 shares

including the shares repurchased on 22.5.2026

On behalf of Kalmar Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the

world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and

services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling

equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and

heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120

countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled