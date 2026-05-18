|KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 MAY 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)
|Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 20
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|Total cost
|11.5.2026
|15 000
|40,6697
|610 045,50
|12.5.2026
|17 000
|40,6489
|691 031,30
|13.5.2026
|17 000
|39,8983
|678 271,10
|14.5.2026
|0
|0,0000
|0,00
|15.5.2026
|15 000
|39,6280
|594 420,00
|Total amount week 20
|64 000
|40,2151
|2 573 767,90
|Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 238 610 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 15.5.2026
|On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
|For further information, please contact:
|Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
|Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
|About Kalmar
|Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the
|world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and
|services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling
|equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and
|heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120
|countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled
|approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com
Attachment
- KALMAR 11.5-15.5.2026 Trades
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