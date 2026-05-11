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WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 15:17
40,600 Euro
-0,78 % -0,320
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,04041,10016:08
41,04041,10016:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 14:10 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 19

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 MAY 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)
Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 19
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade dateSharesAverage price/ shareTotal cost
4.5.202600,00000,00
5.5.202600,00000,00
6.5.202613 00042,3405550 426,50
7.5.202614 00041,8674586 143,60
8.5.202615 00041,1836617 754,00
Total amount week 1942 00041,76961 754 324,10
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 174 610 shares
including the shares repurchased on 8.5.2026
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the
world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and
services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling
equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and
heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120
countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled
approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment

  • KALMAR 4.5-8.5.2026 Trades

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.