KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 MAY 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 19

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date Shares Average price/ share Total cost

4.5.2026 0 0,0000 0,00

5.5.2026 0 0,0000 0,00

6.5.2026 13 000 42,3405 550 426,50

7.5.2026 14 000 41,8674 586 143,60

8.5.2026 15 000 41,1836 617 754,00

Total amount week 19 42 000 41,7696 1 754 324,10

Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 174 610 shares

including the shares repurchased on 8.5.2026

On behalf of Kalmar Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the

world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and

services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling

equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and

heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120

countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled