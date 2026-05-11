|KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 MAY 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)
|Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 19
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|Total cost
|4.5.2026
|0
|0,0000
|0,00
|5.5.2026
|0
|0,0000
|0,00
|6.5.2026
|13 000
|42,3405
|550 426,50
|7.5.2026
|14 000
|41,8674
|586 143,60
|8.5.2026
|15 000
|41,1836
|617 754,00
|Total amount week 19
|42 000
|41,7696
|1 754 324,10
|Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 174 610 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 8.5.2026
|On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
|For further information, please contact:
|Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
|Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
|About Kalmar
|Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the
|world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and
|services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling
|equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and
|heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120
|countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled
|approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com
Attachment
- KALMAR 4.5-8.5.2026 Trades
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