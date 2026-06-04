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WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
02.06.26 | 09:30
43,700 Euro
+0,41 % +0,180
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,70043,74016:56
43,66043,72016:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 15:34 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's updated Disclosure Policy is published

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 JUNE 2026 AT 16.30 PM (EEST)

Kalmar's updated Disclosure Policy is published

Kalmar Corporation's Board of Directors has approved Kalmar's updated Disclosure Policy, which documents the company's main principles for disclosing price-sensitive information to the company's stakeholders and communicating with the capital markets.

The new Kalmar Disclosure Policy will enter into force on 5 June 2026 and has been updated to align with the amendments to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 applicable from that date.

The policy is available on the company website and is attached to this release.

Kalmar Corporation

Attachments:
Kalmar Disclosure Policy

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment

  • Kalmar Disclosure Policy

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.