Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar secures new orders for electric reachstackers from customers across China

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 29 JUNE 2026 AT 15.00 (EEST)

Kalmar secures new orders for electric reachstackers from customers across China

Kalmar has concluded separate agreements with customers in Inner Mongolia, Tianjin, Shanghai and Hong Kong to supply a total of four Kalmar electric reachstackers. The orders were booked in Kalmar's Q2 2026 order intake, with deliveries ongoing through Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2026.

The reachstackers were manufactured at Kalmar's Shanghai plant, which was recently expanded to optimise operations and enhance production capacity.

The machines are the first units to feature Kalmar's next-generation lithium-ion battery technology, which delivers enhanced energy capacity, improved thermal stability, and a longer, more predictable performance curve across a wide range of operating environments. They also include native GB/T fast-charging, allowing customers to charge the machines via a direct connection to the local power grid without the need for adapters or other modifications. GB/T is the Chinese standard for electric vehicle battery charging.

John Zhang, Managing Director, Kalmar Shanghai Plant: "These orders reflect the accelerating adoption of electrified heavy machinery across China and demonstrate our capability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower the industry's transition toward more sustainable operations. Furthermore, these orders also highlight the strategic importance of our recently expanded Shanghai plant, which strengthens our local manufacturing capabilities and our ability to respond to the growing demand in the Chinese market for fully electric cargo-handling equipment."

Alex Tang, Vice President, Kalmar Greater China: "We have witnessed a surge in demand across China for electrified cargo handling equipment as companies across a wide range of industries seek to achieve higher operational efficiency alongside carbon emission reductions. Moving forward, we are ready to support our customers in their long-term energy transition and to help them build viable roadmaps for electrification of their equipment fleets."



Further information for the press:

Aino-Leena Juutinen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Counter Balanced, Kalmar

tel. +358 44 535 3030, aino-leena.juutinen@kalmarglobal.com

Alex Tang, Vice President, Kalmar Greater China, alex.tang@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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