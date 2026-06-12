Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Steinweg extend partnership with new order for electric reachstackers

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 12 JUNE 2026 AT 9.00 (EEST)

Kalmar and Steinweg extend partnership with new order for electric reachstackers

Kalmar has secured an order of two Kalmar electric reachstackers from C. Steinweg - Handelsveem B.V. in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2026 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q1 2027.

To maximise equipment uptime and reliability, the order includes a Kalmar Care service contract with on-demand support for these machines. This agreement ensures long-term technical support and maintenance services tailored to the customer's operational needs. The partnership also includes a MyKalmar INSIGHT subscription with a Driver Access premium module and Kalmar Genuine Parts support. This comprehensive service approach safeguards high equipment availability and keeps terminal operations moving without interruption.

The new Kalmar electric reachstackers will be deployed at Steinweg-operated multipurpose and breakbulk terminal locations, supporting daily cargo handling operations and ensuring safe and efficient terminal performance. Steinweg currently utilises a diverse Kalmar fleet, including Kalmar forklift trucks and Kalmar reachstackers.

Dominic Gruszczynski, Manager Mobile Assets, Steinweg: "We chose Kalmar based on the high quality of their service and the proven reliability and safety of their products. This decision was heavily influenced by the deep trust built over our four-decade partnership and their active support in transitioning our fleet to electric. Experiencing the performance of the electric reachstackers firsthand confirmed that Kalmar can fully meet our demanding operational requirements, support our long-term sustainability vision, and reduce our environmental impact. Furthermore, we are already exploring the next phase: electrifying our forklifts in the heavy range with Kalmar."

Maurice Butin Bik, Sales Manager, Benelux, Kalmar: "Our four-decade partnership with Steinweg dates back to the 1980s, when we first supplied heavy diesel forklifts for their stevedoring work. Today, we are proud to support their strategic decision to transition their fleet to electric solutions. This new order reinforces our commitment to meeting their operational requirements with flexible, customised solutions. We are excited to continue this journey together by exploring the electrification of other equipment as well."

Further information for the press:

Maurice Butin Bik, Sales Manager, Benelux, Kalmar, tel. +31 (0) 10 2956446, maurice.butin.bik@kalmarglobal.com

Aino-Leena Juutinen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Counter Balanced, Kalmar, tel. +358445353030, aino-leena.juutinen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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