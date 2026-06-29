Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Port of Helsingborg strengthen collaboration with frame agreement for electric reachstacker procurement

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 29 JUNE 2026 AT 9.00 (EEST)

Kalmar and Port of Helsingborg strengthen collaboration with frame agreement for electric reachstacker procurement

Kalmar has been selected by the Port of Helsingborg as the supplier of electric reachstackersunder a six-year frame agreement covering the potential procurement of up to nine machines.

The Port of Helsingborg, located in the south of Sweden on the Øresund coast, is Sweden's second-largest container port and a vital hub for sea, road and rail traffic. The port has made significant investments to mitigate the challenges relating to global climate change and to address climate impact and energy use in transport and terminal operations.

One of the most significant initiatives in this regard is the electrification of the port's cargo-handling equipment. The port's equipment fleet already includes a Kalmar electric reachstacker, delivered in early 2024.

Christina Argelius, Chief Technical Officer, Port of Helsingborg: "This framework agreement represents an important step in our transition towards lower-emission terminal operations. Through this agreement, we can continue to replace diesel-powered machines in a structured and long-term way, aligned with our overall investment plan and energy strategy. Electrification also brings new requirements in infrastructure, charging and daily operations, and having a partner with strong technical expertise is essential as we scale up."

Eric Wass, Sales Representative, Kalmar Sweden: "As fuel costs rise and the pressure to increase efficiency and reduce emissions increases, electrification offers a stable and secure path forward for terminals. We are delighted to announce the signing of this frame agreement with the Port of Helsingborg, which will help them take further steps forward on their journey towards a zero-emission future."

Further information for the press:

Aino-Leena Juutinen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Counter Balanced, Kalmar

tel. +358 44 535 3030, aino-leena.juutinen@kalmarglobal.com

Eric Wass, Sales Representative, Kalmar Sweden, eric.wass@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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