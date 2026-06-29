Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brasiliens Moment für seltene Erden ist gekommen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 11:14
38,400 Euro
+1,64 % +0,620
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,14038,32009:44
38,16038,32009:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Port of Helsingborg strengthen collaboration with frame agreement for electric reachstacker procurement

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 29 JUNE 2026 AT 9.00 (EEST)

Kalmar and Port of Helsingborg strengthen collaboration with frame agreement for electric reachstacker procurement

Kalmar has been selected by the Port of Helsingborg as the supplier of electric reachstackersunder a six-year frame agreement covering the potential procurement of up to nine machines.

The Port of Helsingborg, located in the south of Sweden on the Øresund coast, is Sweden's second-largest container port and a vital hub for sea, road and rail traffic. The port has made significant investments to mitigate the challenges relating to global climate change and to address climate impact and energy use in transport and terminal operations.

One of the most significant initiatives in this regard is the electrification of the port's cargo-handling equipment. The port's equipment fleet already includes a Kalmar electric reachstacker, delivered in early 2024.

Christina Argelius, Chief Technical Officer, Port of Helsingborg: "This framework agreement represents an important step in our transition towards lower-emission terminal operations. Through this agreement, we can continue to replace diesel-powered machines in a structured and long-term way, aligned with our overall investment plan and energy strategy. Electrification also brings new requirements in infrastructure, charging and daily operations, and having a partner with strong technical expertise is essential as we scale up."

Eric Wass, Sales Representative, Kalmar Sweden: "As fuel costs rise and the pressure to increase efficiency and reduce emissions increases, electrification offers a stable and secure path forward for terminals. We are delighted to announce the signing of this frame agreement with the Port of Helsingborg, which will help them take further steps forward on their journey towards a zero-emission future."

Further information for the press:

Aino-Leena Juutinen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Counter Balanced, Kalmar
tel. +358 44 535 3030, aino-leena.juutinen@kalmarglobal.com

Eric Wass, Sales Representative, Kalmar Sweden, eric.wass@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment

  • Kalmar Electric Reachstacker

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.