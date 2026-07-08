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WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 20:25
37,700 Euro
-0,05 % -0,020
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,50037,72008:24
37,46037,68008:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2026 08:10 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's half-year financial report January-June 2026 to be published on Wednesday, 22 July 2026

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 8 JULY 2026 AT 9:00 (EEST)

Kalmar's half-year financial report January-June 2026 to be published on Wednesday, 22 July 2026

Kalmar Corporation will publish its half-year financial report January-June 2026 on 22 July 2026 at approximately 1 p.m. EEST. The report will be available at https://www.kalmarglobal.com/investors/ after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 3 p.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President & CEO Sami Niiranen and CFO Sakari Ahdekivi. The presentation material will be available at https://www.kalmarglobal.com/investors by the latest 3 p.m. EEST.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://events.inderes.com/kalmar/q2-2026/dial-in. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://kalmar.events.inderes.com/q2-2026/register. The conference call will be recorded, and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Kalmar's website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

As a gentle reminder, please subscribe to Kalmar's releases via this link and visit the Kalmar website at https://www.kalmarglobal.com/investors/.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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