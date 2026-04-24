Alligo AB: Interim Report Q1 2026 - Strong quarter with organic growth, increased profit and improved cash flow

First quarter highlights

Revenue increased by 5.6 per cent to MSEK 2,358 (2,232). Organic growth was 4.9 per cent.

Gross margin was 40.8 per cent (40.9).

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 113 (74), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 4.8 per cent (3.3).

Operating profit increased to MSEK 79 (37) and the operating margin increased to 3.4 per cent (1.7).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -16 (-19).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -16 (-19). Profit amounted to MSEK 43 (17).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.86¹ (0.34¹).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 209 (-38).

1) Before and after dilution.

Significant events during the first quarter

The Board of Directors appointed the company's CFO, Irene Wisenborn Bellander, as Deputy CEO. Irene is also remaining in her role as CFO.

In February, the business was refinanced and the credit facility with Handelsbanken was increased by MSEK 500 to a total of MSEK 3,100. The new facility runs until February 2029, with the option to extend twice for one year at a time.

Alligo was awarded Platinum by EcoVadis, one of the world's leading platforms for corporate sustainability assessments. The distinction places Alligo within the top 1 per cent of all evaluated companies.

The Board of Directors appointed Samuel Alteborg as the new President and CEO of Alligo. Samuel joins from his most recent position as CEO of Cramo and takes up the post on 1 June. Clein Ullenvik is remaining in his role as CEO until then.

Events after the end of the period

On 15 April, Alligo signed agreements to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Svets & Robotteknik i Småland AB and Svetsexperten i Kalmar AB. The companies have operations in Växjö, Vetlanda and Kalmar and together generate annual revenue of MSEK 56 and have 15 employees. Closing is expected in May.

On 23 April, a decision was made to acquire land neighbouring the logistics centre in Örebro and to begin an expansion that will support continued highly efficient logistics in line with future growth.

Comments from the CEO

"Sales have remained our top priority and we are seeing the results of this in the positive trend for organic growth and improved profit in recent quarters."

"We also continue to acquire companies and in April we signed agreements to acquire Svets & Robotteknik i Småland AB and Svetsexperten i Kalmar AB."

"After the end of the quarter, a decision was made to acquire land neighbouring the logistics centre in Örebro and to begin expansion there. … The new land is an important investment that future-proofs Alligo and enables continued highly efficient logistics in line with future growth."

Presentation of the interim report for the first quarter 2026

Alligo publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2026 on Friday, 24 April 2026, at 08:00 a.m. CEST. In conjunction with this, Alligo is pleased to issue this invitation to a webcast conference call in which Group President & CEO Clein Johansson Ullenvik and CFO & Deputy CEO Irene Wisenborn Bellander will present the report and answer any subsequent questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Friday, 24 April 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CEST

Web link: https://www.alligo.com/en/report/q1-2026/

Telephone conference: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI698b3126165a407eb612dff2c1a58d99

To participate in the conference call, you need to register via the link above before the conference starts. When you register, you will receive a phone number and a personal code.

For further information, please contact:

Clein Ullenvik, CEO & President

Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO & Deputy CEO

Phone +46 8 712 00 00

ir@alligo.com

This information is information that Alligo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 08:00 CEST.

About Alligo

Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics. Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a turnover of around SEK 9.5 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com