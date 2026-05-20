Alligo AB: Report from Annual General Meeting in Alligo AB (publ) on 20 May 2026

The following resolutions, among others, were passed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in Alligo AB (publ) (the "Company") held today, 20 May 2026:

Adoption of the income statements and balance sheets

The Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the Company as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the 2025 financial year.

Dividend

The Meeting resolved in favour of a dividend of SEK 2.20 per share in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. The record date for the dividend was set as Friday, 22 May 2026. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

Discharge from liability for the Board of Directors and the President & CEO

The Meeting discharged the Board of Directors and the President & CEO from liability for their administration during the 2025 financial year.

Board of Directors and auditors

The Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors is to consist of seven Directors. In accordance with the Election Committee's proposal, Göran Näsholm, Stefan Hedelius, Cecilia Marlow, Johan Lilliehöök and Alexandra Fürst were re-elected as Directors. Christina Åqvist and Johan Sjö had declined re-election. Johan Eklund and Oscar Fredell were elected as new Board members. Göran Näsholm was re-elected Chairman of the Board. A presentation of the members of the Board of Directors is available on the Company's website.

The Meeting re-elected the registered accounting firm KPMG AB as the Company's auditors until the end of the 2027 Annual General Meeting. KPMG AB has announced that Authorised Public Accountant Jonas Eriksson will continue as Auditor in Charge.

Fees for the Board of Directors and auditors

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Election Committee's proposal of SEK 825,000 in fees to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 340,000 to each of the other Directors appointed by the Meeting. In addition, special fees are to be paid to the Chairman of the Audit Committee amounting to SEK 160,000 and to member of the Audit Committee amounting to SEK 80,000 and to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee amounting to SEK 105,000 and to member of the Remuneration Committee amounting to SEK 53,000. Accordingly, the total Directors' fees amount to SEK 3,263,000. Fees to auditors are to be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Board of Directors' remuneration report 2025

The Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2025.

Resolution regarding guidelines for determining remuneration and other terms of employment for senior executives

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to adopt guidelines for determining remuneration and other terms of employment for senior executives. The guidelines, which are unchanged from those adopted at the 2022 Annual General Meeting, shall continue to apply to remuneration agreed after the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to decide on acquisition and transfer of own shares

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to acquire a maximum number of Class B shares so that the Company's holding of treasury shares at no time exceeds 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company. Acquisitions shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the exchange's regulations and may not be made at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. Acquisitions may not be made at a price lower than the lowest price at which an independent acquisition can be made. Acquisitions are to be paid for in cash and may be carried out on one or more occasions.

The Meeting also authorised the Board, prior to the next Annual General Meeting, to divest Class B shares held in treasury by the Company in a manner other than on Nasdaq Stockholm. The authorisation may be utilised on one or more occasions and encompasses all shares held in treasury by the Company at the time of the Board's decision. The authorisation also entitles the Board to decide to deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights and stipulates that payment may be made by other means than money.

The purpose of the authorisation is to be able to adapt the Group's capital structure and to pay for future acquisitions of businesses and operations using treasury shares. Holdings of treasury shares are also used to secure the Company's possible future obligations under share-based incentive programmes.

Resolution regarding authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve to issue new shares up to 10 per cent of the number of shares

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to decide to increase the Company's share capital by means of a new issue of shares, though such issues should not entail an increase in the Company's registered share capital or the number of shares in the Company by more than a total of 10 percent, based on the Company's registered share capital or number of shares before utilising the authorisation. The issue of new shares may be performed with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provisions regarding non-cash issues or right of offset.

The purpose of the authorisation and the reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are to improve the Company's opportunities to conduct or finance the acquisition of other companies, parts of companies or assets that the Board of Directors considers of value to the Company's operations, or in connection therewith strengthen the Company's capital base.

The Election Committee ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting

The Meeting resolved that the Election Committee ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting will consist of Peter Hofvenstam (nominated by Nordstjernan), Stefan Hedelius (nominated by Henrik Hedelius) and Suzanne Sandler (nominated by Handelsbanken Fonder), with Peter Hofvenstam as Chairman.

Information about the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Further information about Alligo's 2026 Annual General Meeting is available on the Company's website, alligo.com/agm2026.

Stockholm, 20 May 2026

For further information, please contact:

Clein Ullenvik, CEO & President

Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO & Deputy CEO

Phone +46 8 712 00 00

ir@alligo.com

About Alligo

Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics. Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a turnover of around SEK 9.5 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com