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WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
02.06.26 | 09:30
43,700 Euro
+0,41 % +0,180
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,70043,74016:56
43,68043,74016:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 15:22 Uhr
127 Leser
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Composition of Kalmar Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 JUNE 2026 AT 16.15 (EEST)

Composition of Kalmar Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Kalmar Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed in accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board. The composition of the Nomination Board as of 4 June 2026 is the following:

  • Ville Herlin (appointed by Wipunen varainhallinta oy)
  • Heikki Herlin (appointed by Mariatorp Oy)
  • Timo Sallinen, Chief Investment Officer, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)
  • Mikko Mursula, CEO, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

The Nomination Board consists of four members. According to the Charter of the Nomination Board, the members of the Nomination Board are appointed as follows: the two largest shareholders of class A shares are entitled to appoint one member each, and the two largest shareholders of class B shares who do not own any class A shares, are entitled to appoint one member each. The number of votes held by each shareholder of all shares in Kalmar are determined based on the shareholder register of Kalmar as per the situation on the first banking day of June each year.

In accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board, the Chair of Kalmar's Board of Directors, Jaakko Eskola, participates in the Nomination Board's work as an expert without having the right to participate in the decision-making of the Nomination Board.

The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals concerning the number, the election and the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors to Kalmar's General Meeting. In addition, the Nomination Board seeks prospective successor candidates for the members of the Board. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Company's Board of Directors no later than on the last day of January preceding the Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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