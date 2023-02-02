Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Changes to Sobi's management

Tony Hoos to replace Anders Ullman as Head of R&D and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer from 1 April 2023.

STOCKHOM, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anton (Tony) Hoos, M.D., Ph.D., MBA will become Head of R&D and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer and replace Anders Ullman, M.D., Ph.D. who will retire. Dr Hoos brings more than three decades of experience from the global pharmaceutical industry, including positions at Amgen, GSK and Aventis and most recently as a member of the board of Patient Focused Medicine Development, a non-profit organisation dedicated to bringing the voice of patients into the development of medicines. Similar to Anders Ullman, Tony Hoos will be based in Basel, Switzerland, report to CEO Guido Oelkers and become a member of the Sobi Executive Committee.

Guido Oelkers: "Tony brings with him a wealth of global experience to lead our R&D and medical activities. As an expert in patient engagement, Tony will bring new and important insights. Tony will take over a well-run organisation from Anders, who has over the past year successfully transformed the ways the function is working. I would like to thank Anders for his long-term commitment to Sobi first as a board member and then in the current job."

With main R&D presence in Stockholm, Sweden and Basel, Switzerland and satellite R&D offices in Durham, North Carolina, US and Tokyo, Japan, Sobi R&D employs approximately 215 colleagues in functions spanning bioanalytics and biostatistics, translational science, clinical science and late-stage programme development, clinical operations, medical writing, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and portfolio management. More information about the Sobi pipeline here.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
Postal address SE-112 76 Stockholm, Sweden
Phone: 46-8-697-20-00
www.sobi.com

Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2021, revenue amounted to SEK 15.5 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3707622/1821857.pdf

Changes to Sobis management

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-to-sobis-management-301737197.html

