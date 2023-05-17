SS&C Launches Blue Prism Process Intelligence 2.0 to Improve Operational Excellence and Business Performance

WINDSOR, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) has launched SS&C Blue Prism Process Intelligence 2.0, the next-generation AI-powered process and task mining solution. Powered by ABBYY Timeline 6.0, the solution accelerates process discovery and identification time by up to 80%. Integration with SS&C Blue Prism Chorus business process management (BPM) enables continuous process optimization and rapid scalability. The enhancements enable businesses to better manage and optimize processes for maximum business results.





"We were looking for a process intelligence tool to take our automation journey to the next level," said Antonín Šenfeld, RPA Team Lead, Uniqa. "BPPI allowed us to do this and more, achieving process mining results 70% faster than other solutions and identifying 50 previously unknown automation opportunities. We can now analyze processes more effectively; create business value quicker; and be confident in the knowledge we have the right tool to successfully scale our automation program."

Blue Prism Process Intelligence 2.0 highlights include:

Real-time process and task insights. Enhanced process path analysis helps organizations quickly identify the highest ROI-generating processes. New predictive analysis allows users to predict target business outcomes before making process changes, saving time and improving outcomes.

Enhanced process path analysis helps organizations quickly identify the highest ROI-generating processes. New predictive analysis allows users to predict target business outcomes before making process changes, saving time and improving outcomes. Faster time to value. Integration across the SS&C Blue Prism portfolio enables rapid transition from analyzing real-time insights to developing automated processes to deliver value for the organization, up to 80% faster.

Integration across the SS&C Blue Prism portfolio enables rapid transition from analyzing real-time insights to developing automated processes to deliver value for the organization, up to 80% faster. Enhanced task mining and automation capabilities. This enables organizations to deliver more comprehensive insights into employee engagements for more proactive process improvements.

This enables organizations to deliver more comprehensive insights into employee engagements for more proactive process improvements. Enterprise-wise scalability, with best-in-class governance and compliance. Integration with SS&C Blue Prism's BPM capabilities gives full visibility into the organization's processes, allowing for continuous process optimization and process simulation for peak performance and full compliance.

"Optimizing processes requires ongoing analysis and the ability to implement the changes at scale," said Colin Redbond, Senior V.P. Product, SS&C Blue Prism. "Greater process visibility and analysis enables enterprises to predict which automations will deliver the highest returns. Integration across the SS&C Blue Prism tech stack enables organizations to continuously analyze the impact of digital workers on business outcomes and adjust their strategy for optimal results."

According to a Gartner® report, "By 2025, 80% of organizations driven by the expectations of cost reduction and automation-derived enhanced process efficiency will embed process mining capabilities in at least 10% of their business operations." The report further states: "According to a 2021 Gartner study, Forecast Analysis: Process Mining, Worldwide, global process mining software revenue grew 46% in 2021 and is projected to grow to $2.3 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33% from 2020 through 2025." *

More than 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more. To learn more about SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering, speak to an expert.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools, Marc Kerremans, Kimihiko Iijima, Andrei Razvan Sachelarescu, Nick Duffy, David Sugden, 20 March 2023

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

