Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence a key enabler for enterprise AI, today announced that its Platform is enabling business transformation at Fujitsu and beyond.

The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform connects systems, teams, and processes across the supply chain of FSAS Technologies, a Fujitsu subsidiary. It provides transparency into inventory levels and AI-enhanced recommendations about when to purchase, re-allocate, and refrain from buying materials.

Celonis has enabled FSAS Technologies to realize:

20% reduction in excess inventory

50% reduction in inventory orders in the first 6 months after implementation

These inventory optimizations have resulted in multi-million-dollar savings for FSAS Technologies, and the global technology giant isn't stopping there. Celonis is working with Fujitsu to expand the use of process intelligence across other processes.

Celonis helps companies like Fujitsu achieve AI-driven transformation by showing them where to deploy AI solutions, providing AI the context it needs, and ensuring AI works with everything else they're doing. And as a trusted Celonis partner, Fujitsu is working with its IT service customers around the world to accelerate their business transformation with Process Intelligence. By combining Fujitsu's digital transformation (DX) capabilities with the Celonis Platform, customers can get tailored solutions that optimize their processes and generate massive value.

"With Celonis, we've been able to cut costs by giving our teams the data and context needed to make faster, smarter decisions," said Kazushi Koga, Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, Head of Platform at Fujitsu. "We're now scaling AI across the enterprise fueled by transformative technologies like Celonis. This is not only transforming how we run Fujitsu, but also how we support our customers in reaching unprecedented levels of efficiency."

"Many enterprises struggle with AI, because models and agents alone can't see how the business runs," said Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "Fujitsu shows what it really takes to unlock the full potential of enterprise AI. By grounding AI in process intelligence, Fujitsu can automatically trigger the right actions to continuously improve how its business runs, setting a new standard for how complex global operations can perform with speed, reliability, and trust."

