KAWASAKI, Japan, Mar 10, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of the Fujitsu Accelerator Program for Defense Tech, a collaborative program aimed at fostering innovation in the defense sector. The program will be implemented as part of an ongoing research commission from Japan's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA).Fujitsu was contracted by ATLA in fiscal year 2025 to research an AI that functions as support staff through defense multi-AI agents based on an existing rapid decision-making experimental device prototype. The research requires the development of agentic AI utilizing open innovation with Japanese startup companies and other entities. The objectives include accelerating decision-making, enhancing information gathering and analysis capabilities, reducing personnel workload, and achieving labor savings. Through this program, Fujitsu will accelerate the development of useful technologies in the defense domain.With the rapid advancement of science and technology, the global security environment is undergoing significant changes. Cutting-edge digital technologies such as AI and quantum computing are becoming crucial elements in strengthening defense capabilities.In this commissioned research, Fujitsu aims to enhance and accelerate the provision of information useful for decision-making by utilizing multi-AI agents that coordinate multiple AIs to derive autonomous conclusions. As a result, Fujitsu seeks to acquire the capabilities of AI that functions as staff to support decision-making.In promoting this commissioned research, Fujitsu will actively apply its AI technologies and defense domain expertise, cultivated through years of research and development, along with the advanced technologies and innovative ideas held by startup companies in non-defense industrial fields. Through this co-creation, Fujitsu aims to create further value in the development of multi-AI agents, contributing to dual-use, i.e., technology for both civilian and military applications, as advocated by the Ministry of Defense.