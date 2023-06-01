J.S. Held Expands African Market Strategic Advisory with the Acquisition of Africa Matters Limited

JERICHO, N.Y., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces today that it has acquired Africa Matters Limited, an Africa-focused strategic advisory firm providing business intelligence, stakeholder engagement, and sustainability consulting services. With offices in London and Kampala, Uganda, this acquisition strengthens J.S. Held's reach in Africa. Africa Matters Limited advises investors as they grow and expand across the African continent. The firm also helps clients and host governments find common ground and points of alignment on investment and trade issues.





"The acquisition of Africa Matters Limited expands J.S. Held's Global Investigations Practice and our wider business, further strengthening our expertise in risk consulting," said Philip Worman, Senior Managing Director in the London office of J.S. Held. "Africa Matters Limited has deep expertise and experience in Africa, strengthening our ability to help clients enter these fast-growing and complex markets."

Ross Alexander, Executive Chairman, shares, "Africa Matters Limited's extensive public and private sector networks across the continent, developed over 26 years, allow us to deliver proprietary analysis, gain access and influence and achieve impact for clients seeking to maximize opportunities and mitigate risk. Our global client list in energy, mining, and financial services, among others, includes those with a long-established presence in Africa as well as those making their first investments in the continent."

"Africa Matters Limited's Business Intelligence services focused on African markets help clients understand the environment in which they are investing or operating," said Managing Director Piers Dawson. "Our deep understanding results in bespoke intelligence which facilitates market entry, and as appropriate, partner identification, while mitigating risk and supporting reputational integrity." Piers advises clients in the financial services and energy sectors with a focus on development finance institutions, private equity firms, and power generation and distribution companies.

Managing Director Indigo Ellis, who specializes in the mining, transport, logistics, and energy sectors, comments on Africa Matters Limited's advisory role in facilitating stakeholder engagement, "Our extensive networks across Africa result in a proprietary understanding of the stakeholders related to specific issues, assets, or sectors. This understanding informs our strategic advisory engagements as we help clients navigate the complex and intertwined path toward their business objectives and positive developmental impact."

By joining forces with J.S. Held's team of more than 1,500 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, clients of Africa Matters Limited gain access to new resources and experts, including further sustainability & ESG services; cyber security; energy value chain; forensic accounting; global investigations; economic damages and valuation services; restructuring, turnaround, and receivership; forensic architecture and engineering; property and infrastructure damage consulting; construction advisory services; surety services; equipment consulting; accident reconstruction; intellectual property strategy, valuation, and dispute services; and environmental, health, and safety services.

Africa Matters Limited was founded in 1997 by Baroness Lynda Chalker, the UK's longest-serving minister for Africa and overseas development. Upon leaving government, Baroness Chalker established Africa Matters Limited to continue promoting and facilitating international investment into Africa, to ensure positive results for investors, host governments, and societies.

Firm experts contribute to the media on topics including African market intelligence related to security risk, minerals access, mining, and alternative energy.

