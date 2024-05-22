Abacus Group LLC: Abacus Group Wins Managed Service Provider of the Year in the Private Equity Wire European Credit Awards 2024

LONDON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group , a leading Managed Services Provider ("MSP") to financial services firms, today announced it has been named Managed Service Provider of the Year in the prestigious Private Equity Wire European Credit Awards 2024.

The award, which recognises excellence among private equity service providers, was based on a vote among the entire Private Equity Wire userbase in an online poll. This followed Abacus Group's nomination through a survey of more than 100 credit fund managers and other key industry participants. The award was presented on 16th May at an exclusive reception and networking event at County Hall, London.

Tom Cole, Managing Director at Abacus Group, said: "We are honoured to receive this award and to be recognised by peers as the leading MSP in our field. This win is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing the highest standard of IT and cybersecurity managed services to our clients."

In addition to being crowned Managed Service Provider of the Year, Abacus Group was nominated in the Cyber Security Solution of the Year and Technology Innovation of the Year categories. It comes after Abacus Group was awarded Best Cloud Services Provider at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2024 and Best Cloud Services Solution in the Private Equity Wire US Emerging Manager Awards 2024.

Cole continued: "Our recent award nominations and wins highlight our commitment to delivering exceptional managed services on an international scale. These accolades area a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in meeting and exceeding the fast-changing needs of the financial services industry. As the landscape evolves, we look forward to continuing to set the industry standard for the provision of managed services."

Through its abacusFlex platform, Abacus Group delivers a comprehensive suite of managed IT and cybersecurity services with regulatory compliance in mind. Financial services firms face a myriad of challenges today, including the escalating threat of cyberattacks and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements.

As a scalable, secure and compliant solution, abacusFlex is designed to cater to the unique needs of the financial services industry, providing a full spectrum of security controls from baseline protection to advanced enterprise-grade solutions for large, regulated organisations. This approach empowers firms to scale securely and compliantly as their needs evolve.

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a global Managed Services Provider providing a one-stop-shop for IT and security solutions and services specifically designed for the unique needs of the financial services industry.

The innovative and award-winning abacusFlex platform allows financial services firms to source all technology and security needs as a service, offering the capacity to scale on demand to meet current and future cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and storage requirements. The company has offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA; Charlotte, NC; Miami, FL; London, UK; and Edinburgh, UK. For more information, visit www.abacusgroupllc.com.

