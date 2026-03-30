Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 2,175,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to the Company, entitling them to purchase one common share for each option held at a price of $0.10 per share and valid for a period of five years. The options are subject to vesting provisions whereas ¼ of the Options will vest immediately upon grant and ¼ every six months thereafter.

Signed

"Tyler Ruks"

Tyler Ruks, Chief Executive Officer and President and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

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Source: ArcWest Exploration Inc.