Das Instrument OJ3 SE0009779796 SEAFIRE CAPITAL SK 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2026

The instrument OJ3 SE0009779796 SEAFIRE CAPITAL SK 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2026



Das Instrument 6XP SE0009973563 XSPRAY PHARMA AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2026

The instrument 6XP SE0009973563 XSPRAY PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2026



Das Instrument D7A JE00BTDN8H13 APTIV PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2026

The instrument D7A JE00BTDN8H13 APTIV PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2026



Das Instrument S3Z SG1M77906915 CAP.L.ASCEND UTS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2026

The instrument S3Z SG1M77906915 CAP.L.ASCEND UTS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2026



Das Instrument JR0 GB00BCRX1J15 JUST GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2026

The instrument JR0 GB00BCRX1J15 JUST GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2026





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