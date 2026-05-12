XSpray Pharma AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting of Xspray Pharma AB (publ) 12 May 2026

The following resolutions were passed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Xspray Pharma AB (publ) ("Xspray") on 12 May 2026.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025 and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the consolidated income statement for the financial year 2025 as well as the balance sheet and consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2025. The members of the board of directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of profit or loss

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for 2025 and that the results of the company shall be carried forward.

Election of board members, auditors, fees to the board of directors and auditors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, re-elect Anders Ekblom, Anders Bladh, Christine Lind, Robert Molander, Carl-Johan Spak, Markus Haeberlein and Anne Prener as members of the board of directors. Anders Ekblom was re-elected as the chairman of the board of directors. The audit firm KPMG AB was re-elected as auditor of the company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The AGM further resolved on remuneration to the board of directors in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal. The AGM also resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved statement of costs.

Nomination committee for the next annual general meeting

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, on principles for appointing the nomination committee. The principles are unchanged in relation to the principles adopted by the annual general meeting 2025 and imply, in short, that the nomination committee shall comprise the chairman of the board of directors together with one representative of each of the four largest shareholders, based on ownership in the company as of 31 August.

The board of directors' remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the remuneration report as presented by the board of directors.

Long-term incentive program 2026 (LTIP 2026) based on warrants and employee stock options

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive program for employees within Xspray based on warrants and employee stock options (LTIP 2026). Within the framework of the program, it was also resolved to issue and transfer a maximum of 521,779 warrants.

Long-term incentive program 2026 (PSU 2026) based on performance-based share rights

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive program for employees within Xspray based on performance-based share rights (PSU 2026). In order to enable hedging measures to secure the delivery of shares to the participants at the end of the program, it was resolved to introduce a new share class with reclassifiable and redeemable class C shares by amending the articles of association. Within the framework of the program, it was also resolved to authorise the board of directors to resolve on the issue and repurchase of a maximum of 626,522 class C shares and to transfer own ordinary shares to participants and in the market.

Authorisation to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors, at one or several occasions and for the period until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles. Such issue may be made with or without provisions for contribution in kind or set-off or other conditions. If such issue is made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the authorisation may only be utilised to the extent that the number of shares issued by virtue of the authorisation corresponds to not more than 20 per cent of the total number of shares outstanding at the time of the AGM's resolution on the proposed authorisation.

For further information, please contact:

Jacob Nyberg, IRO

Xspray Pharma AB (publ)

Tel: + 46 (0) 70 767 08 83

E-mail: ir@xspray.com

About Xspray Pharma

Xspray Pharma AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with several product candidates in clinical development utilizing its innovative, patent protected HyNap technology platform to create improved versions of marketed protein kinase inhibitors (PKI), the largest oncology market segment, often with high drug prices. The company's goal is to become the market leader in improved PKI's for cancer treatment. Xspray Pharma's lead drug candidate, Dasynoc® and Nilopki® (an optimized version of Tasigna®) are currently undergoing FDA review. Dasynoc is an amorphous form of dasatinib, demonstrating bioequivalence at a 30% lower dose due to a better solubility profile. Its compatibility with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which are often co-prescribed to patients with CML and ALL, is a significant advantage. Xspray Pharma is building a robust product portfolio, including Nilopki and XS008-axitinib (an optimized version of Inlyta®) and XS025-cabozantinib (an optimized version of Cabometyx®).

The Xspray Pharma AB-share is trading at Nasdaq Stockholm (Nasdaq Stockholm: XSPRAY).

www.xspraypharma.com.