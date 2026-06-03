XSpray Pharma AB: Xspray Pharma employees fully participate in market priced long term incentive programs, signaling strong confidence ahead

Xspray Pharma's two newly implemented long-term incentive programs, LTIP 2025/2028 and LTIP 2026/2029, have reached full participation from the employees to whom they were offered. Participating employees paid a calculated market price, and every warrant offered was taken up in full. The programs mature from May 2028 onwards with subscription prices of SEK 49.30 and SEK 48.80 per share, nearly double the current share price.

"Full participation across both programs signals a strong commitment of our team going into a decisive half-year. We are preparing to launch two improved oncology products in the US during the second half of 2026, subject to FDA-approval. The full adoption of all available warrants by our team is a strong signal of team commitment in spite of the regulatory decisions still ahead," says Blake Leitch, CEO of Xspray Pharma.

The programs were resolved at the Annual General Meetings on May 13, 2025, and May 12, 2026, respectively, and are designed to create long-term alignment between the interests of employees and shareholders. LTIP 2025/2028 comprises 154,744 warrants and 309,488 employee stock options, with a subscription price of SEK 49.30 per share and an exercise window of May 22 to June 14, 2028. LTIP 2026/2029 comprises 173,926 warrants and 347,852 employee stock options, with a subscription price of SEK 48.80 per share and an exercise window of May 21 to June 13, 2029. The implementation of LTIP 2025/2028 was previously postponed and has now been carried out in close proximity to that of LTIP 2026/2029 during May 2026.

The company confirms that the planned launch of Dasynoc® and Nilopki® in the US during the second half of 2026 remains on track, subject to timely FDA approvals of these products. PDUFA dates are Nilopki® June 18th 2026 and Dasynoc® August 25th 2026. Central to both applications will be the resolution of GMP observations from previous inspections of the third-party contract manufacturer.

For further information, please contact:

Jacob Nyberg, IRO

Xspray Pharma AB (publ)

Tel: + 46 (0) 70 767 08 83

E-mail: ir@xspray.com

About Xspray Pharma

Xspray Pharma AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with several product candidates in clinical development utilizing its innovative, patent protected HyNap technology platform to create improved versions of marketed protein kinase inhibitors (PKI), the largest oncology market segment, often with high drug prices. The company's goal is to become the market leader in improved PKI's for cancer treatment. Xspray Pharma's lead drug candidate, Dasynoc® and Nilopki® (an optimized version of Tasigna®) are currently undergoing FDA review. Dasynoc is an amorphous form of dasatinib, demonstrating bioequivalence at a 30% lower dose due to a better solubility profile. Its compatibility with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which are often co-prescribed to patients with CML and ALL, is a significant advantage. Xspray Pharma is building a robust product portfolio, including Nilopki and XS008-axitinib (an optimized version of Inlyta®) and XS025-cabozantinib (an optimized version of Cabometyx®).

The Xspray Pharma AB-share is trading at Nasdaq Stockholm (Nasdaq Stockholm: XSPRAY).

www.xspraypharma.com.