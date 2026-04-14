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Unter dem Radar, voll finanziert: Beginnt jetzt der nächste Gold-Run?
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WKN: A2JNRG | ISIN: US05350V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 8HH
Tradegate
14.04.26 | 16:28
20,800 Euro
+67,74 % +8,400
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANOS MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANOS MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,80021,00016:31
20,80021,00016:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVANOS MEDICAL
AVANOS MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVANOS MEDICAL INC20,800+67,74 %
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION178,80+19,04 %
CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD154,20+14,82 %
SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC3,820+19,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.