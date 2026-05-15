Sana Biotechnology, Inc: Sana Biotechnology Announces Sale of Approximately $69 Million of Shares Through its At-the-Market (ATM) Facility

SEATTLE, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced that it has sold an aggregate of 21,607,878 shares of the company's common stock through its at-the-market ("ATM") facility established through TD Securities (USA) LLC for net proceeds of approximately $69 million. The investment, including participation based on interest received from RA Capital Management, combined with the previously announced unrelated $25 million investment from the Mayo Clinic, brings the total capital raised since the end of the first quarter of 2026 to approximately $94 million and extends the company's expected cash runway to mid-2027.

The shares of common stock described above were sold by the company pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-293981), including the ATM prospectus supplement, filed by the company with the SEC on March 3, 2026. The ATM prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from TD Securities (USA) LLC, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com. Electronic copies of the ATM prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Sana

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, WA, Cambridge, MA, and South San Francisco, CA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to expectations regarding the Company's cash runway. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company's cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others: risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress, and results of the Company's current and future research and development programs and preclinical and clinical trials, including the risks associated with economic, market, and social conditions and disruptions, which could cause delays in Sana's business plans, impede Sana's access to additional capital, and impede the clinical development of its product candidates, among other things. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company's actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reports, including but not limited to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated May 11, 2026. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations & Media:

Nicole Keith

investor.relations@sana.com

media@sana.com