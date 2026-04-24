The Swedish thin-film solar specialist produces 50 MW of modules at its Bari facility, using its proprietary DUO system for cell manufacturing. The company says it sources all materials from the EU and other countries in the global North.Behind every solar module is a production story shaped by engineering choices, investment strategies, and market demand. In a new pv magazine series spotlighting PV manufacturing facilities worldwide, we examine how these factors come together on the factory floor. Here, we focus on Midsummer's facility in Bari, Italy. Midsummer, a thin-film solar specialist ...

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