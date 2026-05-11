Midsummer AB: Marcus Ek new Head of Sales Europe for Midsummer

Marcus Ek has been appointed Midsummer's new Head of Sales Europe. Midsummer is a Sweden-based leading developer of thin film solar cells.

Mr. Ek took up his new position on May 1st and will focus on further developing the company's go-to-market model in Europe to scale the business. He will be part of Group management.

Marcus Ek has 20+ years of experience from International Sales, Commercial & Contract Management across six countries with leading global ICT brands like Ericsson. Most recently, he co-founded and managed façade company Metalyapi Nordics. He has also been Chairman of the Board for fintech company Sharpfin.

"What drew me to Midsummer is the technology and long-term vision. Our solar cells are 90 percent lighter than conventional panels, enabling us to install on heritage buildings, lightweight roofs, and façades where competitors simply cannot. That's a massive market advantage," comments Mr. Ek.

"Add lower carbon footprint and superior aesthetics, and you have a unique value proposition. Now it's about building the team and go-to-market strategy to scale this across Europe."

Mr. Ek holds an MSC, International Business and Marketing from Florida Atlantic University.

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For additional information contact:



Peter Karaszi

Head of Communications, Midsummer

Email: peter.karaszi@midsummer.se

Tel: + 46 70 341 46 53

About Midsummer

Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se

Image Attachments

Marcus Ek, Midsummer