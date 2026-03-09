Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer has secured its largest-ever order for production equipment, covering a complete solar cell factory. It follows an initial order in May 2025 for a 15 MW line producing thin-film copper, indium, gallium and selenide (CIGS) solar cells.Swedish thin-film solar specialist Midsummer has secured a follow-up order covering machinery for a factory to make thin-film solar cells. The contract, valued at SEK 236 million ($14.8 million), is the largest single order in the company's history. It covers Midsummer's proprietary production line for durable, flexible ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...