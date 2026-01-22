Midsummer AB: Midsummer AB announces the final outcome of the company's rights issue

The subscription period in the rights issue in Midsummer AB (publ) ("Midsummer" or the "Company") ended on 19 January 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The Company has received the final outcome of the Rights Issue, which concludes that 66,673,940 shares, corresponding to approximately 52.7 percent of the Rights Issue have been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights. Additionally, applications for subscription of 9,668,973 shares without the support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 7.6 percent of the Rights Issue, have been received. In aggregate, subscriptions with and without the support of subscription rights amount to approximately 60.3 percent of the Rights Issue. Hence, guarantee commitments of 50,166,522 shares, corresponding to approximately 39.7 percent of the Rights Issue, will be utilised. The Rights Issue will provide the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 175 million before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue.

Number of shares and share capital

Those who have subscribed for shares without the support of subscription rights will be allotted shares in accordance with the principles set out in the information document published by the Company on 29 December 2025. Notice of allotment to the persons who subscribed for shares without the support of subscription rights is expected to be distributed via contract note on 22 January 2026. Allotted shares shall be paid in cash in accordance with the instructions on the contract note. Subscribers who have subscribed through a nominee will receive notification of allotment in accordance with their respective nominee's procedures. Only those who have been allotted shares will be notified.

The last day of trading in paid subscribed shares (Sw. BTA) is expected to be on 28 January 2026. The new shares subscribed for with and without the support of subscription rights are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market on or around 3 February 2026.

Advisors

Eric Jaremalm

Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se

Chairman of the Board, Midsummer

Tel: +46 708 705308

