Midsummer AB: Midsummer AB announces preliminary outcome of the company's rights issue

Midsummer AB (publ) ("Midsummer" or the "Company") announces the preliminary outcome of the fully secured rights issue of approximately SEK 175 million (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period ended yesterday on 19 January 2026 and the preliminary outcome indicates that 66,673,940 shares, corresponding to approximately 52.7 percent of the Rights Issue have been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights.

Additionally, applications for subscription of 9,132,088 shares without the support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 7.2 percent of the Rights Issue, have been received. In aggregate, subscriptions with and without the support of subscription rights amount to approximately 59.9 percent of the Rights Issue. Hence, guarantee commitments of preliminary 50,703,407 shares, corresponding to approximately 40.1 percent of the Rights Issue, will be utilised. The Rights Issue will provide the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 175 million before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue.

Those who have subscribed for shares without the support of subscription rights will be allotted shares in accordance with the principles set out in the information document published by the Company on 29 December 2025. Notice of allotment to the persons who subscribed for shares without the support of subscription rights is expected to be distributed via contract note on 22 January 2026. Allotted shares shall be paid in cash in accordance with the instructions on the contract note. Subscribers who have subscribed through a nominee will receive notification of allotment in accordance with their respective nominee's procedures. Only those who have been allotted shares will be notified.

SB1 Markets, Swedish branch, is Sole Global Coordinator in connection with the Rights Issue. Corpura Fondkommission and SB1 Markets have jointly procured the guarantee consortium. Advokatfirman Lindahl acts as legal advisor to Midsummer in connection with the Rights Issue. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acts as legal advisor to SB1 Markets in connection with the Rights Issue.

Contact persons:

CEO, Midsummer

Tel: +46 8 525 09 610

Robert Sjöström

Email: robert.sjostrom@midsummer.se

Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The Company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the Company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se

