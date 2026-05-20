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WKN: A2JP7Q | ISIN: SE0011281757 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UX
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:03
0,087 Euro
-25,90 % -0,030
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1010,10518:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 17:00 Uhr
35 Leser
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Midsummer AB: Report from the annual general meeting of Midsummer

Midsummer AB held its annual general meeting on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, during which the main resolutions outlined below were adopted. More detailed information about the contents of the resolutions may be obtained from the complete notice of the meeting, which is available on the company's website.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet
The meeting adopted the income statements and balance sheets as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2025.

Allocation of profit or loss
The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the year's results shall be carried forward.

Discharge from liability
The meeting discharged the members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability towards the company for the financial year 2025.

Board of directors, auditors and fees
The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Robert Sjöström, Philip Gao, Jan Lombach, Mikael Nicander, Hans Waldaeus, Per Mattson, Patrik Boman and Anna Denell as members of the board of directors for the time until the end of the next annual general meeting. The meeting further re-elected Robert Sjöström as chair of the board of directors, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor in the company.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fees to the members of the board of directors shall remain unchanged at SEK 400,000 to the chair of the board of directors and SEK 250,000 for each other member of the board of directors elected by the meeting. Philip Gao, Jan Lombach and Hans Waldaeus have, as larger shareholders, waived their board fees. The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that fees shall be paid to the auditor in accordance with approved invoices.

Approval of directed share issue
The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the board of directors' resolution of January 2026 regarding a directed share issue of not more than 2,194,284 shares at a subscription price of SEK 1.225 per share, to Hans Waldaeus, through a company, and Peter Karaszi, who have entered into guarantee commitments in connection with the rights issue resolved by the board of directors on November 28, 2025. Through the issue, the company's share capital is increased by SEK 87,771.36.

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For more information, please contact
Peter Karaszi
Head of Communications, Midsummer
Email: peter.karaszi@midsummer.se
Tel: + 46 70 341 46 53

Eric Jaremalm
CEO, Midsummer
Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se
Tel: +46 85 250 96 10

About Midsummer
Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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