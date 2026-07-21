Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+50% in 13 Tagen - Steht der große Ausbruch jetzt bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP7Q | ISIN: SE0011281757 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UX
Düsseldorf
21.07.26 | 08:11
0,108 Euro
+0,56 % +0,001
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1280,14611:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 09:00 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Midsummer AB: Field installation: Midsummer receives its largest single order for solar panels

Swedish solar energy company Midsummer has received its largest single order to date for the company's thin and lightweight solar panels. The order is for a field installation of 667 kW of solar panels, equivalent to just over 5,000 square meters in size, for a field installation.

The delivery concerns an off-grid project, in which the solar cell solution is jointly developed by Green Energy Group and Midsummer. The choice of Midsummer's technology has been made based on the installation's specific requirements for solution integration, logistics, sustainability, low weight and traceability in the value chain.

The client is Green Energy Group, a leading Danish developer of solar applications, specializing in sustainable, lightweight and flexible solar solutions for transport, mobility and infrastructure. The company manages projects from system design and technology integration to delivery and implementation, with more than 3,000 solar installations completed across Europe.

Light and durable - important in many segments

Midsummer's thin and lightweight solar panels are particularly well suited for installations where transport conditions and the load-bearing capacity of the roofs limit the use of traditional silicon solar panels.

"This is Midsummer's largest single order for solar panels to date, both in terms of installed power and order value," said Eric Jaremalm, CEO of Midsummer. "The order shows that our technology meets a clear need in installations where low weight, robustness and a controlled European value chain are one or more decisive factors, and where it is not good enough to simply find the cheapest possible solar panel. This includes large segments such as field, defense, mobility, space, vehicles, etc., where we can offer the most competitive and suitable solution."

"A small practical example: many installations in remote locations are often reached via relatively poor roads, perhaps gravel roads. In these contexts, Midsummer's panels are very robust, easy to transport and handle. In addition, our panels are also much more durable against external influences after installation, with diodes between each solar cell that mean that external influences from, for example, shelling in war zones, bad weather such as strong winds and hail, or from shading, only marginally affect the output from the solar panel."

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For additional information contact:

Peter Karaszi
Head of Communications, Midsummer
Email: peter.karaszi@midsummer.se
Tel: + 46 70 341 46 53

Eric Jaremalm
CEO, Midsummer
Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se
Tel: +46 8 525 09 610

About Midsummer
Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se

Image Attachments

Bold On Roof
Eric Jaremalm, Midsummer

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.