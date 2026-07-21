Midsummer AB: Field installation: Midsummer receives its largest single order for solar panels

Swedish solar energy company Midsummer has received its largest single order to date for the company's thin and lightweight solar panels. The order is for a field installation of 667 kW of solar panels, equivalent to just over 5,000 square meters in size, for a field installation.

The delivery concerns an off-grid project, in which the solar cell solution is jointly developed by Green Energy Group and Midsummer. The choice of Midsummer's technology has been made based on the installation's specific requirements for solution integration, logistics, sustainability, low weight and traceability in the value chain.

The client is Green Energy Group, a leading Danish developer of solar applications, specializing in sustainable, lightweight and flexible solar solutions for transport, mobility and infrastructure. The company manages projects from system design and technology integration to delivery and implementation, with more than 3,000 solar installations completed across Europe.

Light and durable - important in many segments

Midsummer's thin and lightweight solar panels are particularly well suited for installations where transport conditions and the load-bearing capacity of the roofs limit the use of traditional silicon solar panels.

"This is Midsummer's largest single order for solar panels to date, both in terms of installed power and order value," said Eric Jaremalm, CEO of Midsummer. "The order shows that our technology meets a clear need in installations where low weight, robustness and a controlled European value chain are one or more decisive factors, and where it is not good enough to simply find the cheapest possible solar panel. This includes large segments such as field, defense, mobility, space, vehicles, etc., where we can offer the most competitive and suitable solution."

"A small practical example: many installations in remote locations are often reached via relatively poor roads, perhaps gravel roads. In these contexts, Midsummer's panels are very robust, easy to transport and handle. In addition, our panels are also much more durable against external influences after installation, with diodes between each solar cell that mean that external influences from, for example, shelling in war zones, bad weather such as strong winds and hail, or from shading, only marginally affect the output from the solar panel."

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For additional information contact:



Peter Karaszi

Head of Communications, Midsummer

Email: peter.karaszi@midsummer.se

Tel: + 46 70 341 46 53

Eric Jaremalm

CEO, Midsummer

Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se

Tel: +46 8 525 09 610

About Midsummer

Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se

Image Attachments

Bold On Roof

Eric Jaremalm, Midsummer