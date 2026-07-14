Midsummer AB: Midsummer receives first payment for research project in Italy

Swedish thin film solar cell maker Midsummer has received approx. SEK 10m in a first settlement of a research and development grant awarded to its Italian subsidiary. The grant is supplied by the Italian investment authority Invitalia.

Midsummer has been awarded a grant totaling just over SEK 50m for research and development of next-generation thin film solar cells, which will be carried out in Bari using upgraded Midsummer DUO R&D machines. The aim is, among other things, to increase cell and module performance and reduce manufacturing costs for the solar cells. These R&D grants will be paid in instalments, when various milestones are reached, and until the end of 2027.

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For additional information contact:



Peter Karaszi

Head of Communications, Midsummer

Email: peter.karaszi@midsummer.se

Tel: + 46 70 341 46 53

About Midsummer

Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se

Image Attachments

Midsummer factory in Bari with its own solar rooftop