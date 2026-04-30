

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY140.969 billion, or JPY102.70 per share. This compares with JPY24.097 billion, or JPY17.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to JPY2.070 trillion from JPY2.014 trillion last year.



Kyocera Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY140.969 Bln. vs. JPY24.097 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY102.70 vs. JPY17.11 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.070 Tn vs. JPY2.014 Tn last year.



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