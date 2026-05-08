

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JFE Holdings, Inc. (JFEEF) released a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY70.165 billion, or JPY105.47 per share. This compares with JPY91.867 billion, or JPY138.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.6% to JPY4.539 trillion from JPY4.859 trillion last year.



JFE Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY70.165 Bln. vs. JPY91.867 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY105.47 vs. JPY138.24 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.539 Tn vs. JPY4.859 Tn last year.



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