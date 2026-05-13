

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (MTSFY) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY278.684 billion, or JPY101.00 per share. This compares with JPY248.799 billion, or JPY89.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to JPY2.709 trillion from JPY2.625 trillion last year.



Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY278.684 Bln. vs. JPY248.799 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY101.00 vs. JPY89.22 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.709 Tn vs. JPY2.625 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 105.50 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.800 K



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