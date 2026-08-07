

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (MTSFY, 8801.T), a Japanese real estate developer, on Friday reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), the company still expects net income of JPY 285 billion, up 2.3% from last year. Income per basic share is still anticipated to be at JPY 105.77. Mitsui Fudosan continues to project revenue of JPY 2.800 trillion, up 3.3% from the previous year.



For the full year, the real estate developer still plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 37 per share, higher than last year's JPY 35 per share.



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