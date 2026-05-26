Moment Factory and Mitsui Fudosan Enter Long-term Strategic Partnership to Deliver Innovative Fan Experiences

Partnership to Deliver a New Immersive Pokémon Experience, Created in Collaboration with The Pokémon Company International and Slated to Debut in Europe in Spring 2027

MONTREAL, TOKYO and BELLEVUE, Wash., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moment Factory and Mitsui Fudosan today announced a long-term strategic partnership to create large-scale, transformative experiences that set a new global standard for fan engagement. Stepping into the role of Executive Producers, the two companies will harness their combined strengths to foster human connection through brand storytelling and cutting-edge innovation.

Following Moment Factory and Mitsui Fudosan's successful work on Light Cycles at Kyoto Botanical Gardens for their 100th Anniversary Project, this announcement kicks off a new multi-year roadmap for the two companies' partnership. They are currently exploring a pipeline of innovative projects that will continue to blend technology, art, and iconic intellectual properties.

A New Pokémon Experience

As part of this collaboration, Moment Factory and Mitsui Fudosan also announced a partnership with The Pokémon Company International to develop a new immersive Pokémon experience designed to tour in select locations and slated to debut in Europe in the spring of 2027. Using interactive technology and innovative storytelling, the collaboration will faithfully bring Pokémon to life by bringing fans together in the real world and allowing them to step into the role of a Trainer in unique ways.

This collaboration will unite an international multidisciplinary team-including Mitsui Fudosan's expertise in creating large-scale destinations and real-world experiences, Moment Factory's pioneering immersive storytelling, and the iconic Pokémon brand-to deliver an innovative experience for a diverse, worldwide audience.

More details about the project will be shared in the future.

"This partnership is more than a collaboration; it is a synergy of vision," said Dominic Audet, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Moment Factory. "Together with Mitsui Fudosan, we are looking to set a new global standard for how people interact with brands and environments. We are excited to leverage our creative DNA alongside Mitsui Fudosan's incredible reach to bring transformative projects to life."

"We are very honored to partner with Moment Factory," said Kazunori Yamashita, Executive Managing Officer of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. "Through this project, we aim to create new value through immersive experiences that connect people and communities. We also look forward to delivering excitement and inspiration to people around the world through our collaboration with Pokémon, a globally beloved brand."

"People around the world are always eager to experience the world of Pokémon in new and meaningful ways," said Andy Gose, Head of Media Production at The Pokémon Company International. "We are excited to see the joy it will bring to Trainers and the passion and adventure that unites the community."

About Moment Factory

Moment Factory is a global entertainment studio pioneering new forms of collective experiences. For 25 years, its multidisciplinary team has worked at the forefront of creativity and technology to inspire wonder and real-world connection. Combining expertise in immersive storytelling, interactive and game design, multimedia scenography, music, lighting, and special effects, the studio has delivered over 600 projects worldwide, including its Lumina Night Walks, AURA series and Augmented Games platform. Headquartered in Montreal, with offices in Paris, Tokyo, New York, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, Moment Factory is actively shaping unforgettable experiences and destinations of tomorrow. Its work includes collaborations with Disney, Billie Eilish, Universal Studios, TWICE, Sphere in Las Vegas, Miral, Real Madrid C.F. and Changi Airport Group.

For more information, visit momentfactory.com

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. is one of Japan's largest real estate companies, with approximately $64 billion (¥10 trillion, as of December 2025) in assets. The company has developed mixed-use neighborhoods integrating offices, retail, logistics, hotels and resorts, residential properties, as well as stadiums and arenas across Japan.

Beyond Japan, the Mitsui Fudosan Group operates in major cities across North America, Europe, China, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and India, continuing to expand its business and evolve its neighborhood creation initiatives.

For more information, visit www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/

About The Pokémon Company International

The Pokémon Company International manages the Pokémon property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world.

For more information, visit www.pokemon.com

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Moment Factory and Mitsui Fudosan Enter Long-term Strategic Partnership to Deliver Innovative Fan Experiences

Maïté Godin, Media Relations Manager Moment Factory media@momentfactory.com