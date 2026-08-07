

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (MTSFY) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY75.818 billion, or JPY28.03 per share. This compares with JPY124.232 billion, or JPY44.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 23.1% to JPY616.930 billion from JPY802.316 billion last year.



Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY75.818 Bln. vs. JPY124.232 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY28.03 vs. JPY44.80 last year. -Revenue: JPY616.930 Bln vs. JPY802.316 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 105.77 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.800 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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