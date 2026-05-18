EQS-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Other

Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces fixed income investor meetings for a potential new bond issue



18-May-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces fixed income investor meetings for a potential new bond issue NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN Essen, 18 May 2026, 7:30 hours, - Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("Tempton"), hereby announces that Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 19 May 2026. Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a new EUR 30 million 4-year senior secured floating rate bond issue may follow. The proceeds from the contemplated bond issue shall be applied to refinance Tempton's existing bond loan (WKN: A3MP7A / ISIN: NO0011129496), working capital and general corporate purposes. Bondholders under the existing bond loan (WKN: A3MP7A / ISIN: NO0011129496) will be offered to exchange existing bonds for bonds issued under the new bond issue and, if and to the extent they accept such offer, will receive a roll-over fee of 1% at the issue date of the new bonds. Tempton has achieved EUR 457m in Revenues and EUR 21.7m in EBITDA in FY2025. *** End of ad hoc announcement *** For further information please contact: Nataliia Vinnytska, MBA Assistant to Management / authorised signatory Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH Schürmannstraße 24 45136 Essen Telephone: +49 201 89479-615 Email: Nataliia.Vinnytska@Tempton.de Tempton Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/en/about-us/investor-relations This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to ABM Rules. This stock exchange announcement was published by Frank Seipenbusch, Managing Partner, on 18 May 2026, 7:30 CEST.



End of Inside Information



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