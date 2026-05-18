EQS-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Other
Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces fixed income investor meetings for a potential new bond issue
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN
Essen, 18 May 2026, 7:30 hours, - Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("Tempton"), hereby announces that Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 19 May 2026.
Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a new EUR 30 million 4-year senior secured floating rate bond issue may follow. The proceeds from the contemplated bond issue shall be applied to refinance Tempton's existing bond loan (WKN: A3MP7A / ISIN: NO0011129496), working capital and general corporate purposes.
Bondholders under the existing bond loan (WKN: A3MP7A / ISIN: NO0011129496) will be offered to exchange existing bonds for bonds issued under the new bond issue and, if and to the extent they accept such offer, will receive a roll-over fee of 1% at the issue date of the new bonds.
Tempton has achieved EUR 457m in Revenues and EUR 21.7m in EBITDA in FY2025.
*** End of ad hoc announcement ***
For further information please contact:
Nataliia Vinnytska, MBA
Assistant to Management / authorised signatory Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Schürmannstraße 24
45136 Essen
Telephone: +49 201 89479-615
Email: Nataliia.Vinnytska@Tempton.de
Tempton Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/en/about-us/investor-relations
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to ABM Rules.
This stock exchange announcement was published by Frank Seipenbusch, Managing Partner, on 18 May 2026, 7:30 CEST.
End of Inside Information
18-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
|Schürmannstr. 24
|45136 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|0201 89479 0
|E-mail:
|info@tempton.de
|Internet:
|www.tempton.de
|ISIN:
|NO0011129496
|WKN:
|A3MP7A
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2328598
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2328598 18-May-2026 CET/CEST