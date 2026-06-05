EQS-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other

Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces fulfilment of the conditions precedent in the call notice



05-Jun-2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces fulfilment of the conditions precedent in the call notice

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Essen, 05 June 2026, 10:00 hours - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("Tempton") on 26 May 2026 regarding the sending of the call notice of its existing bond (WKN: A3MP7A / ISIN: NO0011129496).

Tempton hereby announces that the conditions in the call notice have been satisfied and that the call of the mentioned bond will take place with settlement date 10 June 2026.

*** End of ad hoc announcement ***

For further information please contact:

Nataliia Vinnytska, MBA

Assistant to Management / authorised signatory Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH

Schürmannstraße 24

45136 Essen

Telephone: +49 201 89479-615

Email: Nataliia.Vinnytska@Tempton.de

Tempton Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/en/about-us/investor-relations

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to ABM Rules.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Frank Seipenbusch, Managing Partner, on 05 June 2026, 10:00 CEST.