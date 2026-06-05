EQS-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other
Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces fulfilment of the conditions precedent in the call notice
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN
Essen, 05 June 2026, 10:00 hours - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("Tempton") on 26 May 2026 regarding the sending of the call notice of its existing bond (WKN: A3MP7A / ISIN: NO0011129496).
Tempton hereby announces that the conditions in the call notice have been satisfied and that the call of the mentioned bond will take place with settlement date 10 June 2026.
*** End of ad hoc announcement ***
For further information please contact:
Nataliia Vinnytska, MBA
Assistant to Management / authorised signatory Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Schürmannstraße 24
45136 Essen
Telephone: +49 201 89479-615
Email: Nataliia.Vinnytska@Tempton.de
Tempton Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/en/about-us/investor-relations
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to ABM Rules.
This stock exchange announcement was published by Frank Seipenbusch, Managing Partner, on 05 June 2026, 10:00 CEST.
End of Inside Information
05-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
|Schürmannstr. 24
|45136 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|0201 89479 0
|E-mail:
|info@tempton.de
|Internet:
|www.tempton.de
|ISIN:
|NO0011129496
|WKN:
|A3MP7A
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2340152
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2340152 05-Jun-2026 CET/CEST