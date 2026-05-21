Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a global leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration and advanced optimization platforms, is pleased to announce its official participation in Toronto Tech Week 2026. The Company will host an exclusive, community-led session designed to socialize the practicality and impact of SuperQ's hybrid quantum optimization for institutional finance, asset management, and enterprise risk infrastructure.

This announcement follows a period of commercial acceleration for SuperQ, highlighted by its recent landmark commercial agreement with AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AIFC). Under that engagement, SuperQ is deploying its SuperPQC framework to safeguard an environment that has processed over USD $8 billion in cumulative transaction volume, signaling a massive shift from experimental lab-scale validation to live, institutional enterprise deployment.

Call to Action for the Finance Sector

The Company invites finance CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and innovation leaders to join SuperQ for a panel on portfolio optimization and post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), followed by networking cocktails and snacks. The details are as follows:

Title: Exploring Quantum and Supercomputing for the Finance Industry (Toronto Tech Week)

Date and TIme: Wednesday, May 27 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT

Venue: EVNT by LAUFT, Toronto, ON

Register: https://luma.com/g0vharwl (limited spots)

Panelists include SuperQ's Business Lead Will Kruger, investment management and public markets veteran Bob Dameron, seasoned portfolio manager Prakash Hariharan, and other industry leaders.

Providing Quantum Utility and Security for Global Finance

Taking place during Toronto Tech Week (May 25-29, 2026)-a citywide celebration bringing together thousands of top builders, investors, and tech operators-SuperQ's curated event will focus on the tangible, present-day applications of advanced computation. While the broader deep tech sector often operates on speculative multi-year roadmaps, SuperQ is actively operationalizing its software and orchestration layer to deliver immediate, measurable ROI. Attendees of the exclusive session will gain direct insights into:

The Super Platform: SuperQ's flagship hybrid computing environment that autonomously addresses business optimization challenges based on natural language inputs. It excels at implementing complex optimization, portfolio allocation, and predictive modeling tasks across quantum backends and high-performance supercomputing clusters.

SuperPQC Security Suite: A technical and strategic overview of how SuperQ integrates post-quantum cryptography to mitigate the escalating "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) threat currently faced by institutional transaction tunnels, asset registries, and multi-billion-dollar corporate treasuries.

Focussed on Execution

"Toronto Tech Week is the ultimate forum to demonstrate that the 'Quantum Utility' era is happening right now on the ledger, not just in the lab," said Will Kruger, Business Lead of SuperQ. "Following our commercial validation with AI Financial to protect multi-billion dollar capital flows, we are arriving in Canada's financial capital to show Bay Street executives and institutional asset managers how hybrid classical-quantum orchestration directly solves nonlinear constraints and future-proofs critical transaction environments against impending cryptographic vulnerabilities."

Bob Dameron - who has enjoyed a long career in financial services, public markets, investment management and advanced computing business development, and is a Senior Strategic Advisor at SuperQ - added: "The migration toward post-quantum security frameworks is the most significant digital pivot facing modern enterprises. Our presence at Toronto Tech Week is dedicated to giving corporate risk officers, banking operators, and digital advisory firms the automated remediation tools they need to achieve compliance and enforce long-term data safety."

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services; the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats; the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools; compute sovereignty and tokenization; the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies; market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions; competition; the ability to maintain strategic partnerships; and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298369

Source: SuperQ Quantum