Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration and advanced optimization, is pleased to announce it has been selected to participate in Deep Tech Canada's Trade Mission to Barcelona, taking place November 2-5, 2026. This milestone represents a major recognition of SuperQ's commercial potential and marks a vetted strategic expansion into the rapidly growing European deep tech market.

A Vetted Endorsement of Quantum Leadership

The Deep Tech Trade Mission is a highly competitive initiative that supports Canadian companies developing advanced technologies for smart and sustainable cities, including AI, computing, mobility, energy, infrastructure, and urban systems. Due to a high level of interest and limited capacity, the organizer prioritizes access based on company profiles, strategic fit and commercialization potential. SuperQ's selection, alongside being chosen to receive competitive travel support, serves as a strong endorsement of the Company's status as a leader in quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ will participate as an official exhibitor. The Company will have its own display space in the Canadian pavilion and will receive full access to all trade mission sessions, networking events, and site visits. Participants will engage directly with global city leaders, corporates, investors, and research institutions, positioning themselves within Europe's rapidly evolving urban innovation ecosystem.

Capitalizing on Spain's Quantum Momentum

The mission includes entrance to the Smart City Expo World Congress and the co-located Barcelona Deep Tech Summit. The Smart City Expo World Congress is the world's leading event for urban innovation, bringing together over 25,000 attendees, 850 cities, and 1,000 exhibitors globally. The co-located Deep Tech Summit bridges the gap between research and real-world deployment by connecting science-based startups directly with international investors and public sector buyers.

Barcelona is rapidly emerging as a European powerhouse for quantum and deep tech ecosystems. The region is anchored by the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC-CNS), which houses the MareNostrum 5 supercomputer and coordinates the €22 million Quantum Spain initiative to develop a high-performance quantum computer infrastructure. Further bolstered by the €43 million Vall de la Quàntica (Quantum Valley) program, Barcelona provides an optimal, heavily funded environment for SuperQ to scale its commercial offerings.

"Being selected for the Deep Tech Innovation Mission to Barcelona is a major validation of SuperQ's practical utility and global market readiness," stated Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "Similar to our recent government-backed expansion into the US defense sector, entering the European market through a vetted, government-backed channel ensures we are engaging with serious public sector buyers and enterprise partners. Barcelona's leadership in quantum tech perfectly aligns with our mission to optimize critical infrastructure and energy systems using hybrid quantum-classical architecture."

Driving Immediate ROI in Critical Infrastructure

At the Canadian Pavilion, SuperQ intends to showcase the practical applications of its proprietary Super platform, Super OS and the in-development Super Nova modular hybrid quantum hardware, demonstrating how quantum and supercomputing can solve complex challenges in mobility, decentralized energy, and smart city planning. This European expansion reinforces SuperQ's commitment to reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization worldwide.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The Company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM - the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, we are taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services, the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats, the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools, compute sovereignty and tokenization, the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. In disclosing the forward-looking information in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company including, among other things, that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of factors, uncertainties, and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the final use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies, market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions, competition, the ability to maintain strategic partnerships, and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: SuperQ Quantum