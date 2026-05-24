American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel Light Beer Fuels Memorial Day Weekend Party as Andy Ross Opens for Brantley Gilbert, Aaron Lewis & Payton Smith at Black Oak Amphitheater

The celebration starts early TODAY - Sunday, May 24, 2026. Fans encouraged to grab an ice-cold Rebel Light and head to BlackOakAmp.com for tickets

NASHVILLE, TN AND LAMPE, MO / ACCESS Newswire / May 24, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, today issued a follow-up announcement as fans make their way to Black Oak Amphitheater for tonight's Memorial Day Weekend concert event. Following the company's earlier release (available here), American Rebel is reminding fans that American Rebel Light Beer is the official beer sponsor and full-venue branding partner for tonight's show, encouraging concertgoers to get out to the amphitheater early, raise an ice-cold Rebel Light, and celebrate America with live music and patriotic energy.

The partnership aligns American Rebel Light Beer with Black Oak Amphitheater - the leading and premier outdoor patriotic concert venue in the Ozarks - creating a high-energy, values-driven environment that reflects the brand's commitment to freedom, music, and American patriotism. The collaboration brings together two organizations deeply rooted in celebrating America, live music, and the fans who make it all possible.

Black Oak Amphitheater + American Rebel Light Beer

Tom Abbett, General Manager of Black Oak Amphitheater, shared the story behind the partnership:

"Our partnership with Andy and American Rebel products is nothing short of spectacular. Aware of the brand through its NHRA affiliation, the first chance I had to sample an American Rebel Light beer was at Tootsies on Lower Broadway in Nashville, and that led me to send a picture of the can to our concessionaire and business partner, Shawn, with the caption, 'I've found our beer!' From there, we reached out to the brand and were able to quickly strike up a partnership and get distribution here in Missouri for our live music venue, which will now have Andy Ross and the band performing on our main stage to really kick off the selling and concert season. We are certainly ready to 'Rebel Up' here at Black Oak Amphitheater."

Andy Ross Opens the Show - "Hold My Beer" Sets the Tone

American Rebel CEO, country rocker, and television personality Andy Ross will kick off tonight's event with his signature high-energy patriotic country rock 'n' roll. Ross will perform his new single "Hold My Beer" - a tribute to America's past, present, and future - and a rallying cry that "America is just getting going... so hold my beer."

Ross' opening set will also include his regular lineup of patriotic country rock anthems, including "Cold Dead Hand" and "I Stand for You."

Watch or Stream "Hold My Beer"

Watch the official video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSQUqMTdE1I

Stream the single: https://found.ee/holdmybeer

A Message From Andy Ross

"Memorial Day is a time to honor the warriors who built this country and the heroes who continue to defend it. There's no better way to celebrate America than great music, great people, and an ice-cold Rebel Light in your hand. Get out early, hold that Rebel Light high, and let's get ready to rock out to some great music and celebrate the greatest country on this rock - the USA. God Bless America, and God Bless our Troops."

A Star-Powered Patriotic Lineup at Black Oak Amphitheater

PAYTON SMITH - Rising Country Firepower

Rising country star Payton Smith will keep the momentum high with a dynamic set featuring:

Girl Goin' Through It

Mountain On Fire

Missed the Boat

She Shouldn't Have

BRANTLEY GILBERT - Real American Tour Highlights

Country rock powerhouse Brantley Gilbert brings his 2026 Real American Tour to Missouri with a high-octane set including:

Real American

Kick It in the Sticks

My Kinda Party

GOOD DAMN

Dirt Road Anthem (Colt Ford cover)

Country Must Be Country Wide

Son of the Dirty South

Bottoms Up

GOOD OL' BOYS

One Hell of an Amen

Rotating patriotic additions may include:

Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (Toby Keith cover)

Read Me My Rights

Take It Outside

AARON LEWIS - Raw, Honest, Unapologetically American

Co-headliner Aaron Lewis will deliver a powerful, emotionally charged performance featuring:

Am I the Only One

God and Guns

Country Boy

It's Been Awhile

Lewis' set is expected to anchor the night with heartfelt storytelling and a tribute to America's veterans and active-duty heroes.

A Full-Throttle Patriotic Tribute to the USA

From the American Rebel Light Beer in your hand to the music shaking the stage, tonight's Memorial Day Weekend event is more than a concert - it's a celebration of freedom, patriotism, and the American way of life.

Fans Encouraged to Arrive Early - Tickets Available Now

Gates open early, and fans are encouraged to:

Arrive ahead of the crowd

Grab an ice-cold American Rebel Light Beer

Enjoy the scenic beauty of Missouri's premier outdoor concert venue

Celebrate America and honor the heroes who protect it

? Tickets are available now at BlackOakAmp.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) operates as America's Patriotic Brand, designing and marketing branded products built around the themes of patriotism, independence, and the American spirit. The company's portfolio includes American Rebel Light Beer, branded apparel, safes, personal security products, and lifestyle accessories. American Rebel is led by CEO, musician, and entrepreneur Andy Ross.

Music plays a central role in American Rebel's brand identity, with the Company activating in high-impact venues that define American culture and nightlife. From the legendary honky tonks in its hometown of Nashville - including Kid Rock's, Honky Tonk Central, Rippy's, and the iconic Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on Lower Broadway - to the recently announced Tootsie's location in Panama City Beach, Florida, American Rebel continues to align with the stages and venues where patriotic fans gather, celebrate, and raise a cold beer. The Company now adds one of the nation's premier patriotic outdoor concert venues, Black Oak Amphitheater, expanding its presence into large-format live music environments that amplify the American Rebel lifestyle.

Through strategic partnerships across sports, music, racing, and entertainment, American Rebel continues building a lifestyle-driven consumer brand focused on connecting with hardworking Americans who value faith, family, freedom, and country. The Company's expanding NHRA sponsorship footprint - including partnerships with Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett, and John Hall Racing - reflects American Rebel's commitment to creating authentic consumer engagement opportunities while supporting retail growth, national brand visibility, and shareholder value.

American Rebel Beer continues expanding distribution and awareness through experiential marketing, national media exposure, retail partnerships, and direct-to-consumer engagement initiatives across key markets throughout the United States.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by CEO Andy Ross: THE AMERICAN REBEL STORY

Investor Contact

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

Media Contact

info@americanrebel.com

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is the crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager crafted for patriots who love freedom, fast cars, country music, and celebrating the American way of life. Brewed for flavor, smoothness, and all-day drinkability, it delivers a clean, full-flavor experience with a lighter feel - making it the go-to choice for concerts, tailgates, and celebrations across the USA.

Anchored by its signature brand statement - "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer." - American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A Better-For-You Premium Light Lager Built to Win

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that proudly champions American patriotism. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Product Profile:

Calories: 110 per 12 oz

Carbs: 4g per 12 oz

ABV: 4.2%

Recipe: 100% all-malt - no adjuncts, no corn syrups, no rice extracts

Process: Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and brilliant clarity

Brewed by: City Brewing Company, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 18 states, including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - with nationwide expansion continuing as America's Patriotic, "better-for-you" light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonks up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand follows a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with top wholesalers to accelerate retail and on-premise availability and build national momentum.

For more information, visit AmericanRebelBeer.com.

Retail and Distribution Inquiries

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, as well as statements regarding future events, performance, or results. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s (the "Company") expectations relating to brand growth, distribution expansion, revenue generation, product performance, strategic partnerships, marketing activations, venue sponsorships, and the anticipated benefits of the Company's ongoing business and commercial activities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its marketing, distribution, and brand activation strategies; competition in the beverage, lifestyle, and personal security product industries; the Company's ability to maintain and grow distribution and retail relationships; the Company's financial condition, capital resources, and access to financing; risks associated with the Company's current OTC Pink Market trading status and efforts to regain listing on a national securities exchange; the Company's limited operating history in the beer segment; regulatory requirements applicable to the production, marketing, and distribution of alcoholic beverages; supply chain disruptions and inflationary cost pressures; consumer acceptance of new and existing product offerings; the performance of third-party distributors, licensees, and venue partners; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-light-beer-fuels-memorial-day-weekend-party-as-andy-ros-1170232