Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a publicly traded company advancing regenerative medicine and innovative healthcare solutions, today announced that an independent monthly-membership health care sharing ministry - where members pay monthly dues as an alternative to traditional health insurance - now accepts up to three stem cell treatments per client.

This expanded coverage provides eligible members with greater access to advanced stem cell therapies for regenerative applications. A family of three is currently undergoing treatment with AdiaVita at one of the company's affiliate clinics, demonstrating the real-world impact of this new benefit.

The health care sharing ministry serves more than 250,000 members nationwide. Adia Nutrition continues to enhance access to cutting-edge regenerative therapies through partnerships with such monthly-membership plans. Adia Med will continue reaching out to other health care sharing programs to further broaden access to these advanced regenerative therapies for more members nationwide.

"By covering up to three treatments per client, we are removing barriers and empowering families to pursue comprehensive regenerative care," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "This milestone reflects our commitment to patient-centered innovation and expanding access to high-quality stem cell solutions like AdiaVita."

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.